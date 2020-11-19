Ex-poly lecturer kills self after shooting wife in Kaduna

A former lecturer of the Department of Languages, Kaduna Polytechnic, Austin Umera, shot his wife in the eyes before killing himself.

An eye witness told Tribune Online that the deceased attacked his wife in the early hours of Thursday with the aim of taking her life.

“We heard gunshots from the house and we quickly called the emergency number. Immediately the policemen arrived at the residence at Kigo Road.

According to the source, the police took the injured wife to the hospital because she was shot in the eyes. While the dead body of her husband was lying on the ground.

As at the time of filing this report, the injured wife Dr Maurin Umerah who is a part-time lecturer at the Department of Languages, Kaduna State University is receiving treatment at 44 Army Reference Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit.

When contacted, the Police image-maker, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident. He said an investigation has since commenced.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the man has been deposited at Barau Dikko mortuary.

