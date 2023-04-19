Dismissed Inspector Ubi Ebri, who shot dead Onyeka Ibe during a stop-and-search duty on April 5 in Delta State, was on Wednesday remanded in prison by an Asaba Magistrate Court.

The Prosecutor, G.O. Okwegbe told the court that Ebri in April along Asaba/Ugbolu road in Asaba unlawfully killed one Ibeh Onyeka by shooting him with a gun.

In a one-count charge against the ex-inspector, Ebri committed an offence punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Law Cap. C 21 Vol 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

The court did not take the defendant’s plea and however, remand him to prison.

The Magistrate court adjourned the case to May 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the Delta Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Wednesday, the police reassured the public to walk its talk by ensuring justice is seen to be done in the matter.

“Following the murder of one Onyeka Ibe who was allegedly shot at by one Inspector Ubi Ebri attached to Area command patrol team while on stop and search duty along Ugbolu-Illah road on 5/4/2023, the Command wishes to inform members of the public as promised, that the said Inspector has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police force after the conclusion of the orderly room trial at the state headquarters.

“The dismissed inspector was today arraigned 19/4/2023 before Asaba magistrate court on a remand proceedings for the murder of Onyeka Ibe.

“The court ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Ogwashi uku Correctional Centre while the case file be sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and prosecution of the suspect by the office of the DPP.

“The Command has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to fundamental human rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended), while hoping that this will serve as a deterrent to others officers,” the statement read.

