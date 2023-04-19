Ahead of June scheduled inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress, Integrity Group has called on the leadership of the party and its National Executive Committee to consider the South-South and South-East in its permutation for zoning of presiding officers.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Chisom Nwakanma, Coordinator and Secretary, respectively of the group said such move would placate the two aggrieved regions which have consistently raised the issue of marginalisation under the present administration.

It, however, noted that the national secretariat of the party must ensure that lawmakers eminently qualified with capacity for the exalted seat emerge in order to complement the executive arm to be led by President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

“For our party, the APC, we call on the leadership to rise to the occasion, and to remember that it is not enough to win the presidency, and to have a majority of lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The task ahead is enormous as we must prove to Nigerians, and the entire continent, and the rest of the world that we are a party capable of taking care of our people through robust legislations, and execution of public-interest policies.

“We must also prove to everyone-ourselves, countrymen and women who like us sought Nigerians’ confidence to lead them, that we are with them every inch of the way.

“To do this, it is time to set the proper structure and machineries in motion. First, we must put the right leadership at the National Assembly.

The APC Integrity Group further called on one of the leading aspirants for the Senate Presidency race, Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East to shelve his ambition.

It urged stakeholders in the party to consider zoning the office of Deputy Senate President to the North Central.

