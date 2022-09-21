DisCos generate N393.2bn revenue in 2022 Q1, Q2

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in 2022 first and second quarters generated a cumulative N393.2billion, a report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

A breakdown showed that revenue generation by the DisCos stood at N204.74 billion in Q1 and N188.41 billion in Q2 2022 representing N16.3billion decline.

According to the report, the figure implied a fall on a quarter-on-quarter basis by

7.97percent while on a year-on-year basis, revenue collected rose by 11.42 and 1.71 per cent respectively from N183.74 billion in 2021 Q1 and N185.24 billion in Q2 same year.

Similarly, the total electricity customer in Q1 2022 was put at 10.63 million and 10.81 million in Q2 2022, showing a rise of 1.67percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q1 2022 declined by 1.36 per cent from Q1 2021 (10.78 million), and also reportedly fell in Q2 2022 by 2.27percent from Q2 2021 (11.06million).

Also, the report disclosed that 4.79 million customers were metered in Q1 2022 even as the figure rose to 4.96 million in Q2 2022.

This according to the report, indicated a 3.53percent increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, there were growth rates of 10.71% and 9.54% in Q1 and Q2 2022 respectively when compared to 4.33 million recorded in Q1 2021 and 4.53 million in Q2 2021,” it added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Hate Speech, Fake News, Propaganda, Greatest Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy ― Jonathan

Hate speech, fake news and propaganda have been identified as the greatest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, and anybody who engages in any of these should be regarded as a threat, just like a gun….

Nigeria Dresses In Borrowed Robes

Being an address delivered by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Vice-President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on September 13, 2022…

EDITORIAL: The Worsening Oil Theft





RECENTLY, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) gave scary statistics on oil theft in the country, saying that it was losing $700 million every month to oil theft and vandalism at terminals.…. DisCos generate N393.2bn revenue…

I’m Disappointed In Sule Lamido Over PDP Leadership Crisis — Iniama

Mr. James Iniama, an aspirant in the recent governorship primary in Akwa Ibom State in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), speaks on why the South failed in the bid to secure presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 election. UDEME UTIP brings some excerpts:

How Far Can NNPP Go In 2023?

Taofeek Lawal, in this piece, writes on the chances of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming 2023 elections and the zones it is likely to make inroads especially in the northern part of the country…. DisCos generate N393.2bn revenue…