Ogun faults purported installation of chieftaincy titles in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben, Araromi seaside by Ondo govt

The Ogun State Government has faulted the purported installation of traditional rulers in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area by the Ondo State Government.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile, on Wednesday, said a press statement issued by the Ondo State government had been generating concern within these communities.

Odusile said that the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, had in the said release approved the installation of traditional rulers in these Ogun communities.

The Ogun State Government explained that the four communities belonged to it and are recognised by law.

While adding that official legal documents dating back to the colonial era and reaffirmed by relevant agencies of the Federal Government attest to this fact.

Odusile said that the Ogun State Government is the only authority that can confer and recognise any chieftaincy title(s) in the communities, being legally part of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Government, therefore, called on the National Boundary Commission, to take note of the said press statement issued by the Ondo government, and act accordingly in line with extant laws and relevant documents.

Ogun government thereafter called on all indigenes and residents of the affected communities to go about their businesses peacefully and lawfully as issues relating to the purported installation is being handled at the highest level of government in Ogun and Ondo states respectively.

The statement called on law enforcement agencies to take note and act accordingly to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE