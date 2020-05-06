Despite Buhari’s directive, our salaries still withheld ― ASUU

Weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered payment of their withheld February and March salaries, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Wednesday, decried non-implementation of the directive.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had on April 22 conveyed Buhari’s directive that withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who were not registered on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) be paid.

In a letter written to the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Professor Biodun Ogunyemi led ASUU had bemoaned the demand for Biometric Verification Number (BVN) by the Accountant General of the Federation to pay the salary as a violation of the unconditional directive given by the president.

Giving his members feedback, ASUU President had in a bulletin stating that he was yet to receive any response to the protest letter written to the SGF on the failure to pay lecturers unconditionally as directed by President Buhari.

“Forceful enrolment of our members on IPPIS was the primary motivation for introducing BVN conditionality by some government agents, contrary to Mr President’s directive.

“From the information available across our branches, the marketers of IPPIS have failed in their plan. However, they may want to try again. So be watchful,” Ogunyemi said.

He stressed that the ongoing strike of ASUU was for the revitalisation of the university system.

Speaking on the impasse, the Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Professor Ayo Akinwole said lecturers have always been paid centrally through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) which is domiciled in and operated from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Akinwole noted that any attempt to forcefully impose IPPIS on members was tantamount to abuse of the rule of law.

