COVID-19: Katsina announces 800 blood samples taken for screening at NCDC

Katsina State Government has announced that 800 blood samples were sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for screening following the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the state.

This was even as he disclosed that 14 out of 34 local government areas have been locked down.

The state commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Alh Abdulkareem Yahaya Sirika disclosed this during a press conference in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to him, the state government has taken some measures to ensure that the disease is controlled.

One of the decisions was the use of facemasks which is now compulsory to all citizens of the state.

To this end, he said commercial tricyclists and motorcyclists moving from one location to the other must put on facemasks.

The government also ordered each of the operators to provide hand washing water, soap and sanitizers.

In addition, he warned that motorcycle operators are not permitted to carry more than one person while Keke Nappep operators are equally not allowed to take more than two passengers.

While giving update an update on Coronavirus, the commissioner announced that the state now expects more results from over 800 samples taken across the state, explaining that 8 patients have been discharged while 8 persons have also died.

He further announced the shutdown of Rimi and Malumfashi local government areas following confirmation of COVID-19 cases there, saying, the number of local government areas that are now locked down is now 14.

He then assured that the publicity subcommittee of the task force on Covid-19 would continue to educate and enlighten public on the dangers of the virus, as he expressed hope that the people would continue to abide by the lockdown order in the state.