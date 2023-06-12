As part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day, the Governor of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has approved the payment of fines for the discharge of Eighty(80) inmates spread across various Correctional Centres in the state.

A statement issued and made available to newsmen on Monday in Minna by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman explained that the payment of fine for the discharge of the inmates by the Governor was in line with power of Prerogative of Mercy as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the SSG, “the payment of fines were also considered based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on prerogative of mercy with due consideration to old age, ill health and good behavior”.

He appealed to the inmates to make use of their freedom by engaging in useful ventures and shun any act that could lead them back to the correctional facility.

Alhaji Usman implored the inmates to be law-abiding citizens and engage in legitimate endeavours by taking advantage of various empowerment windows.

In a similar development, as the nation celebrates this year’s Democracy Day, the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman has called on the people of the State to use the period to reflect on their roles in peace building and support for good governance.

The SSG who made the call in a message to mark the 2023 Democracy Day, enjoined the people of the state to support the programmes and policies of the present administration designed to bring rapid development to the state.

He reassured the people of the State that the government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that democratic dividends are felt in all the nooks and crannies of the state, stressing that Nigerlites must not allow despondency to replace hope.

Alhaji Usman implored the people of the State to renew their commitment to strengthening democratic institutions by imbibing values that will promote democracy such as tolerance, patriotism and discipline.

The SSG explained that the Government noted with concern the security challenges in the State but assured citizens that all forms of criminality will soon be nipped in the bud.

