Alhaji Sufianu Kazeem popularly known as Su-Kazeem, a close associate of the late business mogul and the adjudged winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, has said like many patriotic Nigerians, Abiola had very good plans for the future of Nigeria that would truly make it a democratic society.

Alhaji Kazeem who was so close to late Abiola although he then lived in Ibadan and Abiola was living in Lagos said anytime Abiola was in Ibadan, his first point of call was his residence after which they will both leave for events or meeting together.

He described Abiola as a compassionate, accommodating and generous person even to those who never liked him.

He revealed that “Abiola was truly a wealthy man in his days. I was one of the very few who entered Abiola’s bedroom with room most times. In Abiola’s room, you will see currency in various denominations, Naira, Euro, Pounds and Dollars in bulk, all ready to be dashed out to people. Any ceremony Abiola attended will be talked about for a very long time because of the glamour he would had been added to it.”

Also, the elder statesman recounted how the Late MKO Abiola would fly down to Ibadan on three occasions, only to pick him up with his private jet, which was uncommon back then.

He said, “I still remember vividly how Chief Abiola will come to Ibadan for me and we both travelled to the Northern part of the country for meetings.

Also, his son, Kola had severally come to Ibadan to picked me up with private jets for many trips to other parts of the country. This can only tell you my close relationship with the Abiola’s family.”

Su-Kazeem said those enjoying Nigeria’s democracy are the same elements who annulled the 1993 election.

“During the June 12, 1993, election, from the beginning to the end when Abiola was arrested, I was part of it all, the campaign tours, the meetings, review and all, I was part of it.”, he said.

Alhaji Kazeem said June 12 is a reminder of what prominent Nigerians of good conscience did to bring an end to the military and once again restore democracy.

He commented, “This year makes it 30 years since these struggles started and were consistently fought! Don’t let us forget how we got here and why we must not travel further with those who directly participated or those who were and have remained complicit in these acts against our collective humanity”.