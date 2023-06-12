As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has posited that there is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed.

The Governor stated that it is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and state levels on their toes so as not to incur the wrath of the electorate by being voted out of power during periodic elections.

The Governor said this while speaking in a goodwill message to mark the 2023 Democracy Day celebrations on Monday, set aside by the Federal Government in honour of late Chief M.K.O. Abiola as the truly democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the 1993 election.

“That we are today celebrating the 24th Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria,” he said.

According to the Governor, “As you all know, following my recent re-election as the Governor of the State, I was sworn-in on 29th of May, 2023 to serve in this capacity for another four years.

“Without wanting to sound immodest, I make bold to say that my re-election is a testimony of the confidence reposed in our Administration by the good people of Bauchi State as a result of the execution of various developmental projects for their social-economic well being.”

Continuing, the Governor noted that “Having been re-elected to serve the state for another four years, I wish to extend my hand of friendship to my co-contestants for the office of the Governor of Bauchi State to, in the spirit of sportsmanship, join me in the task of taking our dear State to greater height.

“Bauchi is the only State we can call ours. We must therefore forget about whatever happened during the electioneering campaigns and come together to collectively work for its economic, social and political development. We owe the current and future generations the duty of making Bauchi State a better place to live in. We cannot afford to do otherwise, as posterity will not forgive us.”

Bala Muhammad stressed that the “new mandate given to me by the good people of Bauchi State to preside over the governance of the State for another four years, is a challenge to me to prove that my performance during the last four years was not a fluke.

“We would, during the next four years, by the grace of God, prove that we have a plan to continue to work for the betterment of the socio-economic condition of the people of Bauchi State. Indeed, our intention is to positively make a difference in the lives and livelihood of our compatriots, and at the end of it all to leave the State a much better place than we found it.

“With all sense of humility, I want to state that during the last four years, we performed creditably in various spheres of human endeavour, ranging from construction of roads in both urban and rural areas, construction and rehabilitation of schools and health facilities, water supply, supply of agricultural inputs and machineries, human capital development through economic empowerment, among many other initiatives under our Greater Bauchi Project,” he stressed.





According to him,”The various projects we executed in the last four years were in line with a blueprint we had developed even before our election in 2019. The blueprint which is called “My Bauchi Project” was produced after painstakingly studying the myriad of challenges that have held the State backwards over the years.”

The Governor said that successive administrations in the state had done what they could to move the State forward since its creation in 1976 saying, “However, their best was not good enough to take Bauchi State where it ought to be when compared with its contemporaries.”

He said that in order to improve on the performance during the last four years, a technical committee was constituted to review the blueprint on “My Bauchi Project” with a view to assessing the level of delivery of dividends of democracy and recommend how to address any grey areas and the way forward.

He further assured that with the review of the blueprint, the second tenure would witness aggressive execution of life touching projects across the state.

He also assured that all on-going projects would be completed and new ones would be embarked upon stressing that infrastructural development in the areas of road construction, construction and rehabilitation of educational and health facilities, water supply, agricultural inputs and machineries would continue to receive the desired attention.

The Governor added that Priority would also be given to human capital development through economic empowerment, especially of our teeming youth adding that security is also on the priority list of the administration assuring that, “We would therefore, continue to collaborate with and support security agencies to rid the State of crime and criminal elements.”

Bala Mohammed said that, “Like most other States, Bauchi State Government depends almost entirely on funds from the Federation Account as its source of revenue. Due to uncertainty in the global oil market, there is the need for us to look inwards to diversify our economy. This will entail boosting agriculture through provision of adequate inputs, encouragement of farm mechanization and deployment of extension workers to guide our farmers for improved crop production and animal husbandry.”

He said that the solid minerals and tourism sectors would also be given the priority they deserve while the Government would also provide an enabling environment to facilitate the ease of doing business for the establishment of new commercial enterprises and improve the existing ones. Small and medium enterprises would also be supported to thrive.

He then reiterated the commitment of his Administration to accountability and transparency in governance saying that, “the resources at our disposal would continue to be judiciously used for the common good of the people of the State. We would continue to ensure value for money for the projects that would be executed.”

“To this end, the resources we have, would be deployed for maximal effect on the socio-economic development of the State. We cannot afford to embark on projects that have little or no effect on the wellbeing of the generality of the people of the State,” the Governor assured.

According to him, “In the spirit of participatory democracy, inclusiveness would continue to be the hallmark of our Administration. We would carry along the various segments of the State to give them a sense of belonging.”

He assured that, “Inputs for good governance of the State would be welcomed from individuals and organizations through appropriate channels. We consider each and every one resident in the State a stakeholder. Although we have undertaken to serve you to the best of our ability, we don’t have the monopoly of knowledge or wisdom. As stakeholders you have roles to play either as individuals or groups, in the socio-economic development of our dear State.”

The Governor then used this occasion to reiterate the commitment of his administration to address the lingering problem of omissions in the payment of salaries and pensions in the State.

“As a responsible and responsive government, we cannot afford to allow the civil service and civil servants to suffer.To do this would mean grounding Government activities, as the civil service is the vehicle for the implementation of Government policies and programmes,” he said.

Bala Mohammed assured that,”We would therefore, take holistic and far reaching measures to, not only bring to an end the problem of omissions in the payment of salaries and pensions, but to also enhance the welfare of staff generally. With the adoption of the Contributory Pension Scheme, the problem of payment of pension and gratuity would soon be history.”

The Governor concluded by thanking the good people of Bauchi State for giving him the opportunity to serve them for another four years saying,”The trust and confidence reposed in us would not be taken for granted. We have restrategized to faithfully justify the confidence by providing more dividends of democracy across the State in the next four years. I humbly appeal for your continued support, cooperation and understanding as we strive to make Bauchi State a place that we will all be proud of.”

