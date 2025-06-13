Democracy day: Gov Mutfwang pardons two convicts

As part of the activities marking 2025 Democracy Day, Governor Caleb Nutfwang of Plateau State has granted absolute pardon to two convicts, Danjuma George and Yilmenen Bala, who demonstrated genuine remorse after their conviction for different offenses

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the pardon was granted in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Governor under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Governor Mutfwang, who described Democracy Day as a powerful reminder of the nation’s long and resolute journey toward freedom, justice, and democratic governance, paid glowing tribute to the heroes and patriots of democracy, men and women who envisioned a nation ruled by the collective will of the people and paid the price for that ideal.

He saluted the resilience of Nigerians who, despite daunting challenges, continue to uphold democratic principles and work toward a better future. “The enduring commitment of Nigerians is a testament to our unshakable belief that democracy, despite its imperfections, remains the most viable path to national development, justice, and collective progress,” he declared.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged that while Nigeria’s democratic process is still evolving adding that the nation has made notable strides in political participation, freedom of expression, institution-building, and infrastructural development.

Reflecting on Plateau State’s democratic experience, the Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to deepening grassroots participation, promoting equity, and delivering the dividends of democracy to all.

“We are determined to build on this foundation and ensure that every citizen feels the impact of governance, As your Governor, I reaffirm my solemn commitment to place the people of Plateau first. We will continue to pursue policies and programs that meet your expectations, restore your confidence, and improve your quality of life.

“Our administration is committed to uniting the diverse peoples of Plateau under a common purpose , to rebuild, reform, and reposition our dear state for greatness,” he said.

He also identified insecurity as a pressing challenge but assured citizens that strategic efforts are underway to protect rural communities, create employment, and revitalize the agricultural sector.

Governor Mutfwang called on all Plateau people, irrespective of faith, political affiliation, or regional background, to unite and work together to entrench good governance and accelerate development across the state.

