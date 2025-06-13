Embrace hard work, Gov Bago charges Corps members

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to embrace hard work and determination during their service year.

He said this during the swearing-in of about 2,100 of the 2025 Batch ‘A Stream Two corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in the Paiko Local government area of the state on Friday.

Umoru Bago who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Dr. Garab Nuhu Ngaski, said the state government would continue to provide an enabling environment for the scheme to thrive.

“Embrace hard work, determination and a willingness to succeed against all odds because these are the highlights of any worthwhile venture in life,” he said.

He said the Federal government in collaboration with NYSC recently launched Digital Literacy for All” campaign in Minna and encouraged the corps members to take advantage of initiatives.

The governor noted that developed economies are technology-driven and urged the corps members to leverage ICT opportunities.

“Whatever you do, however you do it will count on you in the future, so it is from here that you learn about leadership, timelines, discipline, and adherence to rules and regulations.”

Earlier, in her address, the Niger State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Martina Shuaibu-Ibrahim, said the welfare, health, security, and well-being were paramount to the management of the scheme.

She advised the corps members to key into the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training programme to develop their entrepreneurial mindset.

Ibrahim promised to build on the initiative of her predecessor, adding that NYSC as an organisation was continuous as everything done nationwide was uniform.

She, however, extended the director general and the management of NYSC sympathy to the victims and families of those recently affected by flood disaster in Mokwa local government area.

The oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Abdulmalik, who was represented by Justice Mariya Ismail.