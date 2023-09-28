Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Thursday, cautioned contractors to be more diligent in project execution because the state government will not pay for poorly executed road projects.

Speaking during the inspection of projects in Okpe and Ethiope East Local Government Areas of the state, Aniagwu said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had zero tolerance for poorly executed projects and urged engineers in the ministry to brace up for effective supervision.

The projects inspected include the reconstruction and widening of Jeddo-Ughoton road with a spur to Ugbokodo and; rehabilitation of failed sections of Orerokpe-Okuloho – Oviri road both in Okpe Local Government Area.

Others are the construction of Oviorie – Ogorivwo-Ovu – Okuedafe – Eku Road Phase 1; Construction of Okpe and Agbomiyerin Roads in Kokori; Construction of Samagidi – Ediagbo village road and construction of Itama Road Umeghe – Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State.

Aniagwu who was in company of Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, urged contractors handling projects for the state government to do the right thing while assuring them of prompt payments for their services.

He said “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has made it very clear that he has zero tolerance for poorly executed jobs and for jobs that are not properly done we are not going to certify and even if it is corruptly certified we will not pay.

“So we are busy inspecting these projects because we have to give our people value for their money, the money we are using to pay for these roads belong to Deltans and the best thing we are going to do as an administration is to make sure that Deltans have value for that money.

“We are happy with the level of jobs done in a number of these projects and in some others, we have pointed a number of things they have to do to ensure that they meet up with the specifications as spelt out in our BEME and we will not compromise on that.

“We are also ensuring that our engineers are able to stand up to any contractor irrespective of how highly connected that contractor is we want to ensure that our engineers should be able to say no when contractors don’t get it right.

“I am quite convinced that Governor Oborevwori will not tolerate any shoddy jobs irrespective of any relationship that contractor has with the government.

“We want contractors to do the right thing so that the job will be done according to specifications and we will pay them their money. What we are doing here today is to ensure that Deltans get value for their money and that is what will continue to insist in all our projects.

“In the course of this inspection we have also seen the need to look at the challenges contractors are facing in terms of water channelling,” he said.

He called for citizens’ participation in project monitoring adding that a call centre would be established in the Ministry.

“If a contractor is not doing the right thing or a contractor is conniving with Ministry officials, the citizen should be able to come in by reaching out to us,” he stated.

Aniagwu thanked the Deputy Speaker for joining him to inspect roads in Ethiope East even as he stressed that it was a reflection of the current relationship that Gov. Oborevwori is instituting between the legislature and the executive arms of government.

He appreciated community youths in the areas for collaborating with contractors to ensure proper execution of the projects and advised youths and other stakeholders across the state to continue partnering with government to ensure that enabling atmosphere was created for development to take place.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Akpowowo commended Aniagwu for inspecting projects across the state and called on citizens to own projects around them to ensure proper execution.

“As Commissioner for Urban Renewal that was what I was doing, I go to sites and see things for myself and make corrections where necessary.

“That is the way to go and I will commend him for taking out time to go round the rural areas and inspect projects to ensure that they are constructed in line with the BEME.

“I also urge stakeholders to participate if the government is doing a project in your area you should own it so that they can make the project to last,” he stated.

