Delta sets up mobile courts to try COVID-19 protocols violators

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro has constituted mobile courts in the three senatorial districts across the state for the enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

A statement from the office of the chief judge said the court shall sit at Asaba, Agbor and Ogwashi-Uku in Delta north and to be presided over by Mrs Helen A. Okonkwo-Ikeh, S. A. Anime, Esq., Mrs D. N. Okafor and N. C. Okolie, Esq.

In Delta South, Happy Enakpoya, Esq., Mrs E. M. Sowho, Mrs I. G. Ekusare and Mrs E. V. Tunde-Smooth will sit at Warri, Oleh, Ozoro and Bomadi.

The statement further added that in Delta Central, the mobile Court shall sit at Ughelli, Effurun, Sapele and Agbarho with Onome Mathais Esade, Esq, Mrs E.U. Onoberhie, I. Akporido, Esq. and Epete Diodemise, presiding.

The statement explained that the constitution of the courts was in pursuance to the Coronavirus Disease Health Protection Regulations, 2021 which provides that residents in the state must comply with the COVID-19 regulations, which among others, included wearing of face-covering that covers the nose and mouth, washing of hands or cleaning hands using sanitiser approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ).

It also includes the maintenance of physical distance at least two metres at all times between persons and at all gatherings.

It stated that the courts shall commence sitting with immediate effect, even as it urged stakeholders in the administration of justice to cooperate with the mobile courts for efficient and speedy dispensation of justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. / Delta COVID-19 mobile courts / Delta COVID-19 mobile courts / Delta COVID-19 mobile courts / Delta COVID-19 mobile courts