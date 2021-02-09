Edo APC begins membership revalidation exercise

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday began its membership re-validation and registration exercise across the 192 wards in the state.

The exercise kicked off on a peaceful note even as the State Secretary of the party, Mr Lawrence Okah, stressing that the exercise is to re-assess the party.

Okah who spoke to journalists shortly after re-validating his membership at his Ward 7, Unit 9 of the party’s Oguola Centre of Oredo Local Government Area, noted that APC remained the first party to re-validate membership, describing the exercise as “the first of its kind” and urged the people of the state to come out en masse to register in the party.

Also speaking shortly after re-validating his membership of the party at Ward 5 Unit 25 of Oliha quarters, former Chairman of Oredo Local Government Council and the party Caretaker Committee Chairman in the council area, Mr Osaro Obazee, said the exercise aimed at ensuring that the party followed the digital trend to secure its registers in all the wards.

“‎The exercise would also enable the party to keep proper records,” Obazee added.

In his comment, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon (aka Igodomigodo), said the exercise was the foundation of democratic politics because it was taking place at the unit level.

“In party democracy, the people and only the people are philosopher-kings.‎ The exercise is an opportunity for everyone to rejoin the party afresh again,” he said after re-validating his membership of the party in his Owina Ward 3, Unit 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

