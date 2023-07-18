The Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, has issued a stern warning to students regarding inappropriate behaviour on campus.

Specifically addressing the issue, the professor of Mass Communications cautioned against engaging in prostitution, indecent dressing, hooliganism, behaviours of an erotic nature, consumption of hard drugs and substances, examination malpractice, deviance, and other forms of criminality.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to our correspondent, the no-nonsense ace broadcaster emphasized that the management and staff of the polytechnic act as guardians to the students.

Therefore, they will not tolerate any conduct or actions that could negatively affect the students’ well-being, future prospects, or tarnish the polytechnic’s reputation.

The Rector revealed that a few students who had engaged in shameful acts of public display of eroticism had already faced sanctions and would be subject to further disciplinary action, as per the matriculation oath they had previously taken.

Professor Ufuophu-Biri reiterated that the institution’s policies regarding indecent dressing, indecent behaviour, prostitution, gangsterism, and examination malpractice remain in effect.

He emphasised that the management would not hesitate to take disciplinary action against any student found in violation of these policies.

Furthermore, the Rector disclosed that the consumption of alcohol has been banned on campus, applicable to both staff and students. This ban aims to prevent intoxication and inappropriate behaviour, which are considered unacceptable in an academic or any decent setting.

Professor Ufuophu-Biri stated, “Management is aware of the alarming and increasing rate of young people consuming addictive substances and hard drugs in society. However, students of the Polytechnic should refrain from following such trends that can harm their mental well-being and potentially ruin their academic journey in the Polytechnic.”

He further revealed that any student suspected of using cannabis or other hard drugs would be apprehended and subjected to a medical examination. If found guilty, disciplinary action would be taken.





