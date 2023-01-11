Delta justice ministry resolves to implement reforms

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Isaiah Bozimo, has restated the ministry’s resolve to continue to implement reforms geared towards ensuring effective justice delivery in the state.

Bozimo stated this during the review of activities and achievements of Ministry of Justice in 2022.

The Attorney-General, who spoke through Zoom monitored in Warri, said that the ministry had performed creditably in the year under review, emphasising that there was need for improvement in 2023.

He stated that the Ministry of Justice was advancing significant reforms in the administration of criminal and civil justice, adding that there was the introduction of arbitration and administration procedural law.

Bozimo, who stated that the arbitration law was designed to improve the business environment and the ease of doing business in the state, emphasised further that in order for the arbitration law to succeed, there was need to establish Arbitration Council that can support the implementation of the arbitration law.

He said that one of the achievements was the passage into law, the Administration of Criminal Justice and Administration of Civil Justice bills by the state House of Assembly.

He noted that the ministry under his watch, took a model together with some partners that were involved in Civil Justice reforms to ensure the improvement of the exercise.

The state attorney-general said that there is a significant shift for judges to take charge of proceedings through action case management, stressing that the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee will create Service Centres across the state to be headed by Directors in the ministry.

Bozimo described competency framework as one of the tremendous achievements of the ministry, adding that the ministry will sustain the training of staff.

He charged directors and heads of units from across the state who attended the first meeting of the year to extend the same experience they garnered on the occasion to other staff.





Earlier, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the ministry, Mr. Erebe Omamuzo, said that the ministry decided to review its activities and achievements in 2022 in order to ascertain area of success and challenges.

Erebe, who expressed optimism that 2023 will be more productive in terms of justice delivery in the state, hinted that during the technical section, they will deliberate on how to handle case management and the challenges faced in court.

