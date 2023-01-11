A’Ibom monarchs berate FG over non-payment of compensation to property owners

The people of Itu, Ibiono Ibom and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State have expressed dissatisfaction over what they allege as refusal of the Federal Government to pay compensation to property owners on the Calabar-Itu highway.

The traditional rulers of Itu, Ibiono, Ikot-Ekpene and Ikono are appealing to the Federal Government to commence payment of compensation to property owners on the road, saying it was regrettable that no provision for compensation was made for such a project.

The monarchs said that shifting the payment of compensation to the government of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states was not in the best interest of the people and may lead to abandonment of the project.

The paramount ruler of Itu, Edidem Edet Akpaninyan, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues after advocating speedy completion of the road, maintained that it is unlawful not to compensate property owners on a government project.

The monarch lamented that work on the road was stalled because of non-payment of the compensation, adding that delay in the project had increased the number of accidents on the road.

“We commend the Federal Government for re-awarding the road and our son, Senator Ita Enang for facilitating the re-award of the contract but the road is now a deathtrap to all road users.

“So, what we are saying is that controversy over payment of compensation is stalling work on the project. We want the Federal Government to pay the compensation and not the state so that the work will progress.

“It is regrettable that there was no provision for compensation on the Calabar-Itu highway. Roads in sother parts of the country also ttracted compensation. Our own should not be different,” the monarch stated.

