Delta inaugurates taskforce on revenue leakages

In a bid to discourage illegal revenue agents from defrauding the Delta State Government and members of the public, a joint task force to help secure all revenue leakages was on Thursday inaugurated in Asaba, the state capital.

The joint task force is segmented into two, the Taskforce Committee to checkmate revenue leakages with Mr Malachi Monye as its Field Coordinator, and the Local Government Revenue Collectors’ Committee on Haulage, with Mr Kenneth Efeizomor as Field Coordinator.

Performing the inauguration, the Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Sir Monday Onyeme charged members of the task force to be good ambassadors of the state by checking the unwholesome activities of revenue agents in order to shore up the state’s internally generated revenue profile.

Sir Onyeme stressed that the Delta State Internal Revenue Service law 2020, conferred on the service the sole authority on revenue generation issues in the state, adding that all revenue-generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies must take the lead from it.

While expressing the willingness of the service to collaborate with revenue-generating agencies of government for their technical input in terms of assessment of appropriate fees and levies, the chairman enjoined such MDAs to seek the permission and input of the service in their dealings on all revenue issues.

Responding on behalf of other members, the Chairman of the Taskforce on Checkmating Revenue Leakages in Delta State, Malachy Monye and Secretary of the Revenue Service, Chief Mike Edegware, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for what they termed “the opportunity to be part of finding solutions to revenue challenges in the state.”