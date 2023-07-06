The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba has struck out the petition filed by the governorship candidate of Labour Party, Mr Kennedy Pela, challenging the election of Gov Sheriff Oborevwori.

In their ruling on Thursday, the three-member tribunal chaired by Justice C.H Ahuchaogu held that the petition which was abandoned by the petitioner was incompetent and a flagrant violation of Paragraph 18 Sub-Section 1 of the 4th Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022.

Mr Pela had challenged the outcome of the March 18, 2023 governorship election, seeking leave of the tribunal to upturn the declaration of Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was joined in the petition as 1st respondent while Oborevwori and his deputy, Monday Onyeme were 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively with PDP being 4th respondent.

Also joined as respondents were the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege, his running mate, Friday Osanebi, and the APC.

In his immediate reaction, Mr. Pela rejected the judgment, saying that he was heading to the Appeal Court.

