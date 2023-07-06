The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has told the immediate past governor of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje not to honour the invitation extended to him by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over the purported dollar video.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Zakari Sarina respectively a copy made available on Thursday to pressmen in Kano.

This time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

The APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, are widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial.

According to the statement, “The party said it has realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar video by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor”.

The party further disclosed that a similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

