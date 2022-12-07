Delta govt commiserates with Imo over death of boxer

Delta State government has commiserated with Imo State and her contingents, the boxing federation and the family of the boxer, Igbouargo Chuks who passed on Tuesday at the ongoing national sports festival holding at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu described the late boxer of the 86kg bout category as a hero who was desirous to win a gold medal for his state.

Describing the death as not only unfortunate, and regrettable but heroic, Aniagwu said the speculation that the boxer suffered negligence when he started bleeding was not only false, concocted but a figment of imagination adding that frantic effort was deployed to save his life.

“When he returned for another round after sustaining minor bleeding in his nose, he was still desirous of winning. When he started exhibiting suspicious behaviour, he was rushed to the Mobile Clinic from where he was taken in a waiting ambulance to the Asaba Specialist Hospital. At that point, bleeding may have occurred internally.”

According to him, the 25-year-old had earlier on December 4, reported to the medical centre for abnormal blood pressure.

After the check-up, he continued, the boxer was advised to leave and come back and when he did, his pressure was normal but was again asked to come for another examination which he didn’t before his next engagement.

The commissioner said when the athlete collapsed during the fight, he was quickly rushed to the clinic, adding that when the condition could not be handled at the clinic, the boxer was rushed to Asaba specialist hospital where he was confirmed dead.