Let’s team up to fight instability, Buhari tells UN rep

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, stressed the need for countries in the West African sub-region and those in the Sahel, rocked by security challenges, to team up to confront the menace.

Speaking while receiving the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr Mahamat Saleh Annadif, a Chadian at the presidential villa, Abuja, he added: “You are our neighbour. You have vast experience on matters affecting the Sahel, having served for five years in Mali. I hope you will get the countries to work together to confront the issues affecting them.”

Buhari described the problems as “enormous,” noting that Boko Haram has exacted a heavy toll in terms of lives and resources in Nigeria and some neighbouring countries, while Mali equally has a large swathe of the country occupied by militants.

He further stated: ‘I hope under the auspices of UNOWAS, you will help get the problems sorted out. Most of them have to do with the instability in Libya, and it affects all of us.”

President Buhari pledged the assistance of Nigeria to the Special Representative so that he could succeed in his assignment.

Mr Annadif said he was visiting shortly after his appointment because he recognized the crucial role of Nigeria in West Africa.

He said he was quite familiar with the problems of the Sahel region and would depend on the help of Nigeria to succeed.

Addressing correspondents later, Annadif said he has resumed as the new UNSG representative, noting that he had toured all the countries in the sub-region with Nigeria as the last stop.

