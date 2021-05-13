Delta ALGON backs southern governors on restructuring, ban on open cattle grazing

Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has backed Southern Governors on restructuring and ban on open grazing of cattle in the southern part of the country.

ALGON chairman in the state, who is also the Chairman of Ika North East Local Government Area, Mr Victor Ebonka, while briefing journalists at the monthly meeting on Thursday, said: “Southern farmers are losing hundreds of millions of naira to the plundering of food crops through encroachments on farmlands and exposing the region to famine and acute food scarcity.”

He urged the governors to match their resolutions with actions, saying: “enough is enough of these criminal herdsmen who have been terrorising our people.

“We are tired and sick of the activities of these killer herdsmen. Our farmers now find it difficult to go to the farm for fear of being raped, killed or kidnapped. Our rural dwellers can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed for fear of being attacked by these ravaging armed herdsmen.

“We, therefore resolved in our meeting to enforce the ban on open grazing in our various local government areas. We have asked our council chairmen to liaise with relevant authorities and ensure the immediate enforcement of the ban.

“Open grazing is no longer acceptable to us as a people. Those who trade in cows should devise a better and modern method of keeping their cattle. We shall no longer tolerate open grazing in our communities.

“We also back our Governors on the call for a national dialogue, restructuring, respect for Federal Character among other resolutions reached by our Governors.”

The Southern Governors had, at a meeting in Asaba, Delta State Capital, Tuesday, banned open grazing in the region as part of efforts to address herders-farmers clashes and senseless kidnapping as well as killings of Nigerian citizens of southern extraction.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Delta ALGON backs southern governors on restructuring, ban on open cattle grazing