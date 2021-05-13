Ijaws declare support for Gbagi in Delta community

Hundreds of Ijaws, comprising women, and men, old and young, on Thursday, declared support for the 2023 governorship aspiration of the former Minister of Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, in his country home Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is coming few days after scores of commercial motorcyclists also besieged the former minister’s home in support of his governorship bid under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The mammoth crowd comprising Ijaws from Kiagbodo and Bikorogha in Burutu Local Government Area of the state sang and danced amid over an hour downpour and declared their support for the industrialist and entrepreneur, affirming that it was his turn to govern the state come 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the Ijaws, Stephen Tare, a leader of one of the pressure groups who led the people to the community, said: “We are pleading, sir, as you are coming, stand firm, don’t allow anything to shake you because we know that nothing can shake you.

“We know that you are already there and that is why when we arrived, the rain fell to wash away all the dirt.

“Please, after you have been sworn in, don’t forget us. You are a father that takes care of his children, youths and elderly ones.

“No one has spoken ill about you and we equally pray that when you have become governor, the good work that you have started, you will continue it till the end.”

Also speaking, Mrs Victoria Ase, who’s the immediate past woman leader from Ward 8, said: “As God will have it, when we entered into the compound, the rain fell. That means any dirt that would have entered into 2023, God has washed them away.

“Today, we are here to tell you that we want to work with you. We will enter into the same boat with you and the boat you have entered will not sink.

“We are behind you, God has removed anything that will disturb you. We are here to know you and now that we have known you, we will vote for you, you will always go up.”

In his response, the elated Chief Gbagi, who acknowledged their patience for over nine hours, appreciated them for waiting tirelessly, to hear from him.

He said he was overwhelmed “more particularly, that you defied the rain to show such magnitude of interest. I must confess, it is one that will remain with me in memory. So, my people, you have not come to the wrong place”.

Gbagi disclosed that he has helped an uncountable number of persons across the state irrespective of their tribes: “whether you are an Ijaw, Hausa, Urhobo, Itsekiri, I don’t know tribe. It will interest you to know that the best governor, in my opinion, is Dr Ifeanyi Okowa,” he quipped.

“Why did I say so, he has constructed roads, schools and hospitals in your communities; he did not know you and he is giving you widow’s money in your local government.

“So, when I go around, I tell people that what you owe God, is to pray for him for good health and ability to finish strongly,” he further explained.

