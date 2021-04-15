Delta Airlines announces extension of validity of expiring tickets

America’s Delta Airlines has announced that it was giving customers more time to plan and rebook a trip than any other U.S. airline with a travel credit extension that allows for unmatched flexibility.

Tickets normally expire one year after purchase, but Delta said it was extending the validity of all tickets expiring in 2021, and all tickets purchased in 2021, to now expire December 31, 2022.

The carrier has also reintroduced availability of snacks for passengers onboard its flights.

The decision to recommence the serving of snacks was taken after “an exhaustive redesign process that included flight attendant feedback and tips from our partners at Mayo Clinic. Onboard food and beverage service is taking the first step toward a safe return with classic favourites and new treats.”

Equally, in the early month of June 2021, customers flying in Delta One or First Class on select domestic coast-to-coast flights will see hot food options return, and First-Class customers on other key U.S. routes will enjoy fresh boxed meals beginning in early July.

“Additionally, to provide more protection for more tickets, Delta is extending its existing change fee waiver for all Basic Economy tickets purchased through April 30, 2021 as well as all tickets that originate outside North America. Delta has already made lasting changes to help simplify travel into a seamless, stress-free experience, including permanently removing change fees for premium and Main Cabin tickets (for travel originating in North America)”.

To make each flight count for more for passengers, the airline had announced that customers from April 1 through the end of 2021 can earn up to 75 percent more toward Medallion Status on most ticke tunes including award travel, a true industry first.

“These offers follow Delta’s pace-setting status extension program and ensure Medallion Members can continue to enjoy Status and benefits for flights now and in the future. Members also have more time to plan travel with select Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles American Express Card benefits extended through June 30, 2022. For more ways to earn Status at home or on the go, Delta also continues to offer special opportunities to get closer to Status on Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve American Express Cards.

