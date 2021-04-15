Emirates Skywards announces double Tier Miles offer for members

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members fast-track to a higher tier status.

Under the arrangement, members can automatically earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked from 1st April until 30th June, for travel between April 1 and December 30, 2021.

To be eligible for the promotion, customers need to simply be existing Emirates Skywards members, or join as a new member before 30th June 2021.

Members can now move up tiers faster, and unlock an extensive range of benefits and rewards.

“The offer applies to any ticket, regardless of fare type, purchased on Emirates or flydubai during the offer period, helping members quickly to earn sufficient Tier Miles to bump up one tier status higher.

“For example, an Emirates Skywards Blue tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member, and an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Gold tier member.”

While Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership of Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, each Tier offers members unique privileges and advantages, including lounge access, priority boarding, dedicated check-in counters, complimentary seat-selection, and much more.

In addition to earning double Tier Miles, members will still be able to earn Skywards Miles on flights flown during the offer period just as Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.

With more than 27 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards said “it has continued to provide its members with rich value offerings, unmatched rewards and innovative offerings.”

