Deborah: Two suspects remanded in prison

Two suspects linked with the murder of the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel have been remanded in prison.

The suspects – Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunchi also students of the college were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Sokoto on Monday.

The Police First Information Report (FIR), said the suspects were arraigned as a result of the mob action which led to the death of Deborah Samuel.

When the FIR report was read to them, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Khalil Musa, then urged the court for another date to enable the police to complete their investigation.

However, the defence counsels led by Professor Mansur Ibrahim, pleaded with the court to grant the defendants bail, citing sections 157, 161(a,f) and 164 of the administration of criminal justice law of Sokoto state, as well as 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.





The court however adjourned the ruling on the application to a later date which would be communicated to the lawyers.

The court then directed the defendants to be remanded at the Sokoto Correctional prison.

