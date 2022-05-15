Deborah: These barbaric killings in Nigeria must stop ― IPAN

Igbos for a Progressive and United Nationhood (IPAN) has condemned in totality the incessant killings in Nigeria, especially the recent alleged murder of a student, Deborah Samuel, in Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, Sokoto state.

IPAN also regrets the actions of hoodlums in the South-East, who hide under the umbrella of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to operate their evil and inflict pain on various families in the region.

This was noted in a press release by the National President of IPAN, Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike, and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Sunday.

Comrade Onuzulike observed that though IPOB leaders have cancelled the Monday sit-at-home, some self-acclaimed members of the group leverage the situation to commit crime and criminality.

“Our leaders should act fast on Deborah’s murder. Yes, the President on his Facebook page has condemned the act, but we want those people to be brought to book.

“On the side of the IPOB, they have repeatedly denied being part of this, so who are the perpetrators? From the trending videos of the slain military couple, it was clear that the killers were Igbo people. Who sent them? Why are the tortured and mutilated bodies of innocent Igbo men and women littering all over the South-East not disturbing our people?

“Where are the Igbo leaders, the governors, the Police and even the ESN which was formed to protect the lives and properties of Ndigbo?

“Why are Igbo presidential aspirants going about their campaigns as if nothing is happening in their homes? Is there something all these people know that we at IPAN don’t know?

“This is the time for Ndigbo to come together and solve issues trying to destroy Igboland. This is the time for the leaders to gather their agitating children and dialogue. This is the time to bring peace to our place. We’re tired of the killings. Our people are living in fear while people in other regions are freely going about their businesses. For how long are we going to live like this?”

