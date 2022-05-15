2023: Osinbajo woos Jigawa APC delegates

THE Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, visited Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State as part of the ongoing consultations with the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming primaries in of the party.

The VP had met the state delegates behind closed doors for over two hours.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Osinbajo described their meeting as “fruitful, interesting and successful as we discussed important issued that related to the national development.”

Professor Osinbajo explained that “we also discussed education, agricultural and economic matters for the national development.”

The presidential aspirant said he promised to abide by the party manifesto and work with everyone to achieve the desired objective of improving the country’s socio-economic status.

Speaking earlier, the state APC chairman, Aminu Sani Gumel, told the VP that the state considers him as part of them because he had always identified with the development of the state.





