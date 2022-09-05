Deadly relationships: Why do lovers become monsters?

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Favour Oyhou, a student of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State stabbed her boyfriend to death after she found out he was allegedly cheating on her.

Oyhou and 25-year-old Paul Handsome, popularly known as Jigga, were living together as young lovers until the ugly incident happened. After stabbing her lover, Oyhou went into hiding.

Before the incident occurred, reports had it that Oyhou and Handsome were the envy of many as they loved each other very much. What the young generation would tag the “God when?” kind of relationship.

Oyhou loved her boyfriend so much that she would rather have him dead than see him be with another woman, so when the argument about his alleged cheating started, she probably felt “If I can’t have you to myself, then no one else would.”

Or maybe she felt, “Let me stab him just this once, to scare him so he doesn’t try cheating on me next time.”

Sadly, whatever intention Oyhou had in mind for her Handsome lover, he did not live to see it.

Earlier in the same month, one Ifeoluwa Bamidele had set her husband, Bolu Bamidele, ablaze for alleged infidelity.

Bamidele, who just returned from Cairo on July 7, 2022 to celebrate with his wife on her birthday, had no idea it would be his last visit home.

Ifeoluwa and Bamidele’s relationship was reported to have lasted for up to eight years. They started dating right from college in 2014 and had their wedding introduction in October last year, a report says.

However, Ifeoluwa was angry about the affair her husband had that allegedly produced a son.

She possibly could not stand the idea of her husband with another woman so she ended things for ‘them’. She fled after the incident and committed suicide days later.

Time and again, we wake up to gory and terrible stories such as these. Relationships are now a war zone. Couples fight over mundane issues to the point of death.

Everything has changed about relationships, love and marriages from the way we knew them while growing. The common rules guiding relationships, particularly interpersonal ones, have gone down the drain.

Respect, selflessness, trust, self-control, love, truth, respect for societal values, moral decorum, and even shame are now a thing of the past. We have modified everything about self-respect and given it a new name.





Many have become nonchalant and selfish about their actions and how they affect others around them, especially their loved ones.

In our struggle for love and survival, we have become mean and a little less than monsters. Our value and love for material things have taken over the place of humans in our hearts. Relationships and marriages now end for the most ridiculous reasons.

Also in July, one Godspower Adigheti, 23, reportedly hacked his girlfriend to death with a machete for breaking his iPhone 11 screen.

According to reports, an argument ensued between Adigheti and his girlfriend, Gift Oloku, 22-years-old which degenerated into a fight that led to Oloku destroying his iPhone screen.

And the best way Adigheti thought to make Oloku pay for his iPhone screen was to take up a machete.

Whatever his intentions were, I am still struggling to have an understanding of a machete as a tool for punishment.

I often wonder how we got here as humans. The callousness, the cold heartedness, the wickedness, betrayal and the gory details of the evil we exhibit in the name of love is jaw dropping.

Nothing can be more disheartening, heartbreaking, and soul wrenching than having someone you love, trust, and consider a soulmate and friend stab you in the back.

Though the victims are long gone, it still remains a betrayal of the love, trust, and faith they had in their lover and the relationship.

Many have fallen victim to this kind of shallow love. For some, they were innocent victims, and for some, it was their greed and love for material things that led them to become victims.

However, the old love we know is selfless, forgiving, patient, kind, enduring, respectful, understanding, tolerating and not jealous. It is not devoid of challenges, but for the virtues it carries, it is able to weather the storm when it comes. Young people need to learn the true virtues of love and the values it brings.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE