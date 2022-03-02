Deadly child flogging: Suspect in court, autopsy indicates septic shock ― CP

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Delta command screens 278 indigent applicants

Delta State Police Command has said that the suspect who allegedly flogged the 19-month-old pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, Obinna Udeze has been charged to court.

Confirming this to the Tribune Online on Wednesday, the state police commissioner, Mohammed Ari Ali said the autopsy report on the late child indicated septic shock as the cause of the death.

The autopsy was conducted at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba.

“The autopsy report indicates septic shock as the cause of death. That is what we can say, for now, let the medical doctors and lawyers interpret what that means.”

But medical dictionary defines septic shock as a life-threatening condition caused by a severe localised or system-wide infection that requires immediate medical attention.

It will be recalled that little Obinna Udeze who was purportedly flogged 31 strokes of the cane by his teacher one Emeka Nwogbo died at the FMC after he was referred from a private hospital where he was rushed for medical attention.

