INEC registers 113,255 new voters in Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has registered 113,255 new voters in the continuation of voter exercises in Kogi State.

The Kogi State INEC Commissioner, Professor James Apam disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing.

He noted that this is made up of 50,854 males and 62,401 females.

He stressed that the continuous Voter registration that they are conducting now is even more important given that earlier in March 2021, the Commission successfully carried out the expansion of voter access exercise.

“In this exercise, we converted the previous voting points to full-fledged pooling units and removed them to places that were underserved thus providing greater and better access to voters

“These previous voting points existed where we had more than 750 registered voters,” he said.

According to him, as from March, they will increase their presence by extending these registration centres to the Registration Areas (RAs) adding that every electoral officer has an itinerary of how their mobile teams will visit every Registration Area to register new voters, enable the already registered voters to transfer their voting points or update their personal information.

Professor Apam posited that the current quarter which is the 3rd will end on the 22nd March to 1st April.

He stressed that with the recently signed law of Electoral Act, 2022, the date of the signing affected the earlier dates fixed by the Commission for the conduct of the general election next year.

He pointed out that the Presidential and National Assembly election will hold on Saturday,25 February 2023 while the Governorship and State Assembly election will also hold on Saturday, 11th March 2023.

