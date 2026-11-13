DBN launches $275m climate finance programme for MSMEs

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has launched a $275 million climate finance programme to provide affordable, long-term funding for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seeking to adopt cleaner energy solutions and strengthen their resilience to climate change.

The programme, known as the Development Bank of Nigeria Enterprise Lending for Transition and Adaptation (DELTA), is expected to reach about 1.3 million beneficiaries and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 4.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Unveiled on Friday at the Nigeria Pavilion during the ongoing 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the initiative is supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which is contributing $100 million to the facility.

Speaking at the launch, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ibrahim Matazu, described climate change as not merely an environmental issue but also a major economic, fiscal, and development challenge for Nigeria.

He said its effects were increasingly evident in agricultural productivity, food security, energy access, infrastructure, and livelihoods, making climate financing essential to the country’s economic transformation.

Matazu said the Federal Government remained committed to creating the fiscal, policy and institutional environment needed to mobilise climate finance, attract private-sector investment, and improve access to international funding.

He identified development finance institutions, particularly DBN, as critical intermediaries in translating international climate commitments into accessible financing for local businesses.

According to him, the DELTA programme will deploy blended finance, risk-sharing mechanisms, and technical assistance to address structural barriers limiting MSMEs’ access to climate financing, including high borrowing costs and inadequate long-term capital.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DBN, Dr Tony Okpanachi, said the initiative would leverage the bank’s wholesale lending model and experience in green financing to expand climate investments across the MSME sector.

He explained that the facility would combine lending, risk-sharing arrangements and technical support to overcome challenges such as high upfront investment costs, short loan tenors, collateral requirements and inadequate capacity to develop bankable projects.

Okpanachi said the programme could, for instance, enable food-processing businesses to replace expensive diesel-powered generators with solar energy or help agricultural enterprises invest in efficient irrigation systems to cope with increasingly unpredictable rainfall.

He noted that replicating such investments across thousands of businesses would improve productivity, strengthen climate resilience and support sustainable economic growth.

The Director of Climate Change, Rural Development and Infrastructure at the German development agency, GIZ, Alexander Haack, said the organisation supported DBN in developing the programme and would provide technical assistance alongside its financing component.

He said GIZ, which had operated in Nigeria for more than 60 years, had extensive experience in improving access to finance for small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

Citing its global Agricultural Finance programme, Haack disclosed that the initiative had facilitated more than €57 million in private-sector financing for farmers in rural communities.

He added that every euro invested through GIZ’s intervention had helped unlock six euros in financing for agribusinesses.

According to him, the support includes training small businesses in bookkeeping and financial management, as well as strengthening financial institutions’ capacity to understand the agricultural sector and develop suitable financial products.

Haack said the DELTA programme was developed following economic analysis and aligned with the Federal Government’s priorities of diversifying the economy and strengthening sustainable energy and agricultural production.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Environment called for inclusive financing arrangements that would address the peculiar challenges facing Nigerian MSMEs, particularly women-owned and youth-led businesses.

The ministry identified high borrowing costs, limited access to finance and inadequate technical capacity as major obstacles preventing small businesses from investing in climate-friendly technologies.

It urged DBN and its financial partners to prioritise renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, clean cooking, sustainable waste management, energy efficiency and climate adaptation projects.

The ministry also emphasised the need to strengthen enterprise capacity and support the development of commercially viable, bankable climate-smart investments.

In his welcome remarks, a representative of the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) described the facility as an opportunity to extend climate financing beyond large corporations to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

He said MSMEs, despite being among the sectors most vulnerable to climate change, could play a significant role in addressing its effects through renewable energy adoption, energy-efficient equipment and climate-resilient business practices.

He urged financial institutions to expand green lending, businesses to embrace sustainable operations and development partners to sustain support for Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

The DELTA programme brings together DBN, the Green Climate Fund, GIZ, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the National Council on Climate Change and other development partners to expand access to climate financing for Nigerian businesses.