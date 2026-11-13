Fernandes rejects second Man United contract offer — Report

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, has rejected a second contract offer from the club amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months until 2028.

According to reports, United are keen to avoid triggering the extension and have held talks with Fernandes’ representatives in recent months in an attempt to agree a new contract.

However, several reports revealed that the 32-year-old has turned down the club’s second proposal.

Should both parties fail to reach an agreement, United are expected to activate the 12-month extension before January 1.

The development means Fernandes could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January, when he would be within six months of the end of his contract.

It remains unclear when the midfielder rejected the latest offer, with the club’s recent managerial changes adding to the uncertainty surrounding negotiations.

United sacked Michael Carrick on Thursday following the club’s poor start to the 2026-27 season, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to take over as head coach.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager is expected to begin his role after overseeing his final two fixtures with the United States national team.

His first match in charge of United is scheduled to be against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

United will hope Pochettino’s appointment can help convince Fernandes to commit his future to the club.

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The midfielder came close to joining Pochettino’s Tottenham in 2019, but the move failed to materialise, and eventually signed for United six months later.

Fernandes has scored six goals in 13 appearances for United this season.

The 32-year-old was also linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League 18 months ago, although reports have suggested he would prefer to remain in Europe.