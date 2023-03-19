By Segun Adebayo

Music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has continued to keep his fans guessing about his much-anticipated return to music. The singer had promised in December last year to resume music activities in March after the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido, who has also been absent on social media platforms, deleted most of his pictures, including promotional contents on Instagram some days back and also removed his profile picture, fuelling insinuations that he could be up to something in the coming days.

A check on Davido’s Instagram account with 26.4 million followers on Friday revealed that the IF singer has just six pictures remaining on his page. The only posts left were that of his late son, pictures from his performance at the Qatar World Cup and the post of him and his wife, Chioma Rowland, getting ready for the World Cup performance in December, 2022.

While the Assurance singer is believed to be planning a big come back with a new album in a few weeks time, some of his fans who could not wait for his return unveiled their preferred album track list on Friday but Davido refused to comment on news flying around about artistes he may be working with on the album.

He was however seen in company with his friends at his cousin’s birthday party in Lekki, Lagos State and declined to speak about his album and what his fans should expect.

