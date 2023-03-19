By Segun Adebayo

Fuji music crooner, Sulaimon Adekunle Benbella, has described the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister as a great musician and mentor who wrote his name in the sands of time with numerous great albums and deeds.

Benbella, who began his singing career in 1992, said this at an occasion to mark Barrister’s posthumous birthday.

In celebrating the late veteran musician, Benbella paid tributes to Barrister, describing him as a leader who was wonderful and adorable, adding that even in death, he was worthy of worship because of his extraordinary creative explorations.

Benbella said “Barrister created Fuji music from Were music; he also played a big role in my development in Fuji music.”

Noted for his vocal prowess and quick dancing steps, Benbella, while leading his unique band, delivers performances that sets him apart from the crowd and continually wins the attention of his admirers.

Benbella has to his credit five albums. His first album, released in 2001, is titled, ‘Man deh suffer,’ followed by ‘London Boy,’ ‘Standby,’ ‘Music is alive,’ and ‘No thinking.’

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE