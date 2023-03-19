By Segun Adebayo

Award-winning songstress, Simi, has hailed musician, Asake, following his impressive showing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, describing him as a unique, talented artiste.

According to the singer, she finds Asake to be a unique artiste whose music was representative of Nigerians.

She also hailed him for putting up an impressive performance on the international stage that has featured notable global music heavyweights. “Asake’s performance on the Tonight Show made me smile so much. His music is so unique and very representative of us.

“Hard to mimic that and he’s on international stages. I love it so much,” the tweet reads.

On Monday, March 13th, Asake performed his hit songs ‘Yoga’ and ‘Organise’ on The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon and his performance has been met with praise by fans and colleagues.

His appearance on The Tonight Show sees him join Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Ckay, Tems and Fireboy as Nigerian acts who have performed on The Tonight Show.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE