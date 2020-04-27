Dangote Cement bonds oversubscribed by 50%

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the successful issuance of its N100 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds.

In a statement by the company, the bond issuance was said to have been oversubscribed by a wide range of investors despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused uncertainty in the financial markets. Some of the investors who subscribed to the Dangote Cement bond include Nigerian pension funds managers, asset managers, insurance companies, banks, and even foreign fund managers, thus amounting to a total book of N155 billion.

The N100 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured bonds will be due in April 2025. It is Dangote Cement’s debut bond issuance in the Nigerian debt market and part of a larger N300 billion programme which the company has planned.

The bond issuance was also described as the largest corporate bond ever issued in the Nigerian debt market. Proceeds from the capital raise will be used to refinance the company’s already existing short-term debt which was used to facilitate some cement expansion projects. In the same vein, some of the proceeds will also be used as working capital and to finance general company projects.

While commenting on the successful issuance, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Michel Puchercos, described it as a landmark transaction. He said:

“This landmark transaction is the largest ever bond issuance by a corporate issuer in Nigeria. It allows us to further broaden our sources of funding by accessing long-term debt at competitive costs from the capital market and builds further on the success of our domestic commercial paper programme. The success of this transaction, in the current challenging environment, illustrates investors’ continuous confidence in Dangote Cement’s strategy, strong cash generation and solid credit profile.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Launches Free E-Learning Portals For Primary, Secondary School Students

THE Federal Government has launched free e-learning portals for all students in primary and secondary schools following the closure of schools nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

PHOTOS: Man Who Had 281 Children From 47 Wives Dies At 73 In Angola

About a thousand mourners and sympathisers flouted Angolan president João Lourenço’s directive banning large gatherings – as a measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus – to pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives at Mungongo Island in Angola on April 19… Read full story

UK To Start Trials On Whether Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease. Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus… Read full story

Four Docked In Ondo Over Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Four persons were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court for the murder of daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri. The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy… Read full story