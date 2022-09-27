Salt, also referred to as sodium, is a very important seasoning that adds flavor to food. It also serves as preservatives. It performs huge benefits in our body. It helps to relax our muscles and also helps to balance the minerals and water we take into our body. It stimulates the adrenal glands and also helps to sustain other minerals in the body.

However, our body is wired in such a way that it only needs a small amount of salt. Taking it in excess can be detrimental to your health. It makes your immune system prone to various diseases.

Below are the dangers of consuming excess salt.

1. Bloating

Excess intake of salt causes you to feel swollen. This is one of the short term effects. Salts help your body to retain water so taking it in excess means extra fluids and water in the body. When you start to notice swelling in your hands, ankles and even in your stomach, try as much as possible to stay off salt or sodium for a while.

2. Kidney disease

Consumption of excess salt makes you prone to kidney diseases, especially kidney stones. This is due to the fact that excess intake of salt, also known as sodium, increases the level of calcium in your urine. When calcium combines with some compounds in urine, it starts to form crystals which eventually grow to become stones. These stones are usually referred to as kidney stones and they end up blocking the urinary tract. This causes great pain until the stone is removed.

3. High blood pressure

When the kidney finds it hard to get rid of the salt you consume, it holds it in the body and your body dilutes it into water. This process increases your blood level which means your heart has to pump more blood and this increases pressure. This pressure causes hypertension or high blood pressure.

4. Heart failure

Increase in blood pressure leads to hardness of arteries which makes your heart prone to various diseases which could cause premature death. Salt is not a friend to your heart so this is why you should stay clear from consuming excess salt. Less intake of salt can as well be dangerous to your heart’s health. You need to know how to strike the balance appropriately.

5. Cancer

Research has shown that high intake of salt and sodium lead to an increase in stomach cancer otherwise known as gastric cancer. Diets containing food that are preserved with salt or sodium are said to be associated with high risk of nose and throat cancer.

