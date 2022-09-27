Burial of Akeredolu’s mother holds November

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has officially announced final burial programmes for his late mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, who died some two weeks ago, and will be interred in the second week of November 2022.

Akeredolu who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed, said the final burial of his late mother would commence on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with Service of Songs at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan and also at Jacob & Grace Chapel of the All Saints Church, Iddo Eruwa Road, Ibadan at 4 pm.

Also on Friday, November 11, 2022, Commendation Service at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Molete, Ibadan, by 9 am while Service of Songs will also hold at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, by 4 pm.

According to the statement, Wake Keep will take place at Jacob & Grace Garden, Opposite Imade College, Oke-Ogun, Owo.

The burial service will hold on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, by 10 am, and Internment follows immediately after the burial service, while reception holds at Midas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo

Akeredolu in the statement stated that: “On behalf of my siblings and the entire Akeredolu family, I wish to express our profound gratitude to all those who have reached out to us through visits and messages since the transition of our loving and lovely mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu. It has been a deluge.

“Your display of love is profoundly appreciated. We cannot thank you enough. Your love and kindness are, indeed, potent enhancers for us to deepen our abiding faith in God and service to humanity.

“We are equally grateful to those who spared time to visit us at the Kopindogba residence of Maami in Ibadan.

“We extend our appreciation to those who visited us at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Akure, and everyone who has identified with us and other members of the Akeredolu family in Owo, Lagos and Abuja. Your affectionate support is heart-lifting.

“We appreciate the love and sympathy of political leaders, royal fathers, religious leaders, community leaders, heads of security agencies, organised labour, unionists, civil servants, public officials, student leaders, women groups as well as politicians across political parties.

“We would like to request friends, associates and well-wishers to join us in giving our late matriarch a glorious funeral. We covet your prayers and support as we prepare to celebrate the life of Maami”

