The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned the Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun against making mistakes that will disgrace him out of office saying dancing will not save him if he fails to listen to advise.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that several things will go wrong in Adeleke’s government that will make people criticize him. He mentioned that he will make some mistakes that will knock him out of a second-term ambition as Governor of the State.

The man of God stated that there is an aura around that governor that will turn him against the people. He explained further that Governor Adeleke will become obstinate and completely turn a deaf ear to the right thing.

He also said the governor will step on the wrong toes, which will ultimately lead to him being disgraced out of office just like his predecessor, former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He advised him to be careful, prayerful, and listen to warnings before it’s too late.

“So many things will go wrong in Governor Adekele’s government and people will begin to criticize him. He is loved by the people but he will mismanage it. He will make a lot of political, economic, and spiritual mistakes. These mistakes can rock him out of second-term ambition.’

‘’There is an aura around him that will influence him and turn the people against him. He will stop listening to advisers and when they caution him, he will be angry. He will turn a deaf ear to the right things. He will disrespect politicians and if care isn’t taken, he will be disgraced out of office like his predecessor.”

‘’He should listen now before it’s too late, Dancing may not save him from embarrassment. He is very energetic and proactive but He is making mistakes already. He will be misled and things will quickly escalate negatively against his government.’’

