Relationship expert Blessing CEO has advised single ladies to snatch another woman’s husband if the wife is not taking good care of him.

In a TikTok video she posted on Friday, 21st July 2023, She stated that ‘overtaking is allowed.’

Blessing went on to say that some men in sad marriages and relationships are ready to be taken by young beautiful girls.

See below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM2qs51r1/

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu bows to pressure, orders review of N8,000 payment to 12m households

Following intense criticism of his administration’s plan to pay N8,000 monthly to 12 million vulnerable persons as palliative to cushion the adverse effect of petrol subsidy removal, President Bola Tinubu has directed the review of the cash transfer policy….…

Why pump price increased to N617/litre — NNPCL





The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has attributed the rise in petrol pump prices in Nigeria to market forces..…

Why the court of appeal restricted the FRSC to only federal roads

The Court of Appeal holden at Asaba, yesterday, delivered a landmark judgment in Appeal No.CA/B/276/2019: Federal Road Safety Commission v. Darlington UgoEhikim Esq..…

PDP’s stalling reconciliation process

Amid speculation that President Bola Tinubu may pick some opposition figures as cabinet members, Abuja Bureau Chief, LEON USIGBE writes that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has seen its reconciliation process move slower than anticipated..…

New fuel price: Beginning of hard time under APC, LP reacts

The Labour Party (LP) has described the consequence of fuel subsidy removal without interventions to cushion the impact on Nigerians across all divide as a foretaste of the suffering the All Progressives Congress will mete out on Nigerians….…

EDITORIAL: Reviewing amnesty for terrorists

THE Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has dismissed the amnesty programme for bandits and terrorists as a bad policy that has failed to achieve the set purposes in many states….…