In a bid to foster a brighter future for the nation, Access Bank UK (Ltd), a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has launched a comprehensive initiative to promote education and sports in schools across the country.

At its fundraiser, tagged Access Bank Polo Day on July 17, the bank donated 200 new blocks of classrooms for promoting education and promoting sports in Nigeria.

The bank also supported the schools’ surrounding communities with boreholes for water and sewing and grinding machines to secure employment and stimulate economic and social development.

Speaking at the occasion, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Holdings PLC and Chairman of The Access Bank UK Ltd, said “Together our continuing support for the Fifth Chukker – UNICEF initiative reflects our view of our role as a change agent in Nigeria and Africa that can help institute socio-economic development through responsible business practice, social initiatives and environmental consideration.”

On his part, the Access Bank UK Ltd CEO and Managing Director, Jamie Simmonds, added that the successful Charity event at Guard’s Polo with Fifth Chukker is a tradition and only possible because of the loyalty of the clients. The addition of the Access Bank branch in Paris is a result of continued strong financial operating performance.

He said “This is a significant development representing the Bank’s latest success in expanding our parent group’s international footprint beyond Africa, the City of London and its branch in Dubai.”

