The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has commissioned a recreational complex in Kano, describing the facility as a major investment in the welfare, physical fitness and overall well-being of officers and men of the service.

Adeniyi, who spoke during the commissioning ceremony, said the facility demonstrated the service’s commitment to institutional development, collaboration, innovation and improved working conditions for its personnel.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work executed on the project, recalling that during his previous visit to Kano, he was impressed by the scope, quality and determination of those involved in its construction.

The Customs boss said he had promised the Customs Area Controller at the time that he would personally return to commission the facility upon completion.

According to him, the complex was designed not only to provide opportunities for sports and recreation but also to promote teamwork, discipline, friendship and stronger relationships among officers and their families.

He explained that Customs officers operate in demanding environments that require physical endurance, mental alertness and professional discipline, making facilities that support their physical and mental well-being essential.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 24 over alleged unlawful assembly within Ogun govt secretariat

Adeniyi noted that the complex featured additional amenities, including spectators’ seating, relaxation areas, a mini-mart and parking facilities, describing them as evidence of thoughtful planning.

While expressing appreciation for the decision to name the facility after him, he described the gesture as a great honour but urged officers to see the complex as a collective commitment to personnel welfare and the institutional values of the service.

He assured the officers that despite being close to retirement, he would continue to visit the facility whenever he was in Kano and participate in sporting activities.

The Comptroller-General also commended the Customs Area Controller, Adamu, for collaborating with stakeholders to translate the vision of the project into reality.

He recalled knowing Adamu from his recruitment into the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), noting that he later entrusted him with leadership responsibilities following his exceptional performance during training and service.

Adeniyi expressed confidence that the officer would assume greater responsibilities in the future, while appreciating government agencies, security personnel, stakeholders and retired Customs officers for their contributions and support.

He urged officers to make effective use of the facility, saying it could serve as a training ground for identifying and nurturing sporting talents capable of representing Nigeria in national and international competitions.

He further encouraged officers to motivate their children to explore sporting activities, noting that many international champions began their careers in facilities of similar nature.

The Customs chief described the recreational complex as a potential centre for unity, recreation and talent development, expressing optimism that it would become a facility capable of making history for the Nigeria Customs Service and the country.