Twenty-four persons were arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command last Thursday over an alleged unlawful assembly at the Government Secretariat, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta that the arrested persons, comprising 23 males and one female, were found in possession of knives, flags, vests bearing various inscriptions and objects suspected to be traditional charms.

Babaseyi said the arrest followed intelligence reports about the group’s gathering at the Government Secretariat, which raised concerns about the maintenance of public order.

The PPRO said preliminary information linked the gathering to a group identified as the Democratic Republic of Yoruba (D.R.Y.) Movement.

He, however, disclosed that following preliminary investigations, the suspects were arraigned on Friday before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit a felony, to wit: unlawful assembly and going armed in public; assembling in furtherance of a common purpose under circumstances giving rise to reasonable apprehension of a breach of public peace; unlawfully going armed in public with knives and various objects suspected to be criminal charms without lawful occasion, in such a manner as to cause terror to persons within the premises; and conducting themselves in a disorderly and threatening manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olubode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their prompt response and professional handling of the situation.

He reassured residents that the Command remained committed to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and securing public institutions. He further emphasised that the constitutional rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly are respected, provided they are exercised within the law.

The Command urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding and confident in the Police’s commitment to public safety. It added that it would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to maintain a peaceful and secure environment across the state while professionally addressing any conduct capable of threatening public order in accordance with the law.