The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed Commissioners of Police across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately address emerging cases of political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Disu gave the directive amid concerns over reported cases of political violence across the country, warning that the police would no longer tolerate acts of thuggery, intimidation and attacks linked to political activities.

Speaking shortly after an interactive session with the leadership of the 22 registered political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, the IGP declared that “enough is enough; this nonsense must stop.”

He said he had directed all Commissioners of Police to take immediate action against anyone involved in political violence, regardless of their status or political affiliation.

“I am not happy with all these reports. Henceforth, I have directed the Commissioners of Police in the states and the Federal Capital Territory to swing into action and end this ugly development. It is no longer acceptable.

ALSO READ: Customs CG commissions recreational complex in Kano

“The police are determined to deliver credible elections in 2027 that will be acceptable to all and sundry. The CPs are under strict instructions to arrest and prosecute anyone or any group engaging in acts of thuggery in any part of the country. There will be no exception. Get the person or group arrested and take the matter to court,” he said.

The police chief warned that the era of treating politically motivated violence with levity was over, adding that those found culpable would be made to face the law.

“From now on, it is not going to be business as usual. I have instructed the Delta State Police Command to handle the incident that occurred in Ughelli Local Government Area of the state as a case study,” he added.

On the political thugs arrested during the Osun State governorship election, Disu said the police had taken decisive action, disclosing that the cases were being prosecuted and that several suspects were being held in different correctional centres.

He dismissed the impression that the police had failed to act against the suspects, insisting that the legal process was ongoing.

Since the commencement of political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, there have been reports of attacks and other forms of violence across different states.

Recall that the convoys of several presidential candidates, including that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were reportedly attacked in Abuja on a Friday. Security operatives subsequently arrested 78 suspects in connection with the incident.

The suspects were, however, later released on the orders of President Tinubu.

The convoys of other presidential candidates, including those of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were also reportedly affected by the attacks.