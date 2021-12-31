Custodial centres attacks: Over 3,000 inmates still at large ― Correctional Service

THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that security agencies are still on the trial of over 3,000 inmates who escaped from various custodial centres across the country in the wake of attacks by hoodlums in the outgoing year, 2021.

The Service has also revealed that a total of 68,901 inmates are locked behind bars nationwide with about 71 per cent of this figure awaiting trial.

Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Mr Francis Enobore, made this known on Friday at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja,

Enobore, said rearresting the escapee inmates was an ongoing process, adding that so many of the escaped inmates returned on their own, some were recaptured, while parents and traditional rulers brought back some.

He lamented the recent attacks on custodial centres by hoodlums where many inmates were freed, assuring however, that there was ongoing collaboration with sister security agencies to beef up security around the custodial centres.

“For us in the NCoS the year 2021 has been quite eventful and like any other period laced with sweet and bitter experiences. Coming from the grievous effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic into the increasing scourge of insecurity in our nation, navigating through year 2021 was certainly not a walk in the park.

“Gladly though, all these experiences of which some were very challenging, have offered the Service a great window of opprtuinity to evolve new ideas, bridge existing gaps, address perceived lapses and re-strategize for optimal delivery.

“Of significant note is the fact that this year, the Service witnessed a seamless change of guard which saw the emergence of the incumbent CGC who has since settled down and is already building on the legacies of his predecessors.

“The tempo of positive change and qualitative service-delivery has been sustained, not minding the unpatriotic activities of a few criminal elements that have tried to test the collective will of the people and the strength of government by attacking Custodial Centres and setting prisoners loose,” he said.

Enobore added that the Service has come up with a good number of strategies to contain the spate of attacks on Custodial Centres and neutralize any threat to security.

He said these measures include robust strategic engagements with sister security agencies for reinforcement, entreaties to the government for the increased budgetary provision and continuous recruitment of personnel, deployment of technology, harmonization of inmates’ biometrics, improved staff welfare, infrastructure upgrade, capacity building among others.

