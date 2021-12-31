6 Signs You Should Invest in a Resume Service

If you start creating or updating your resume, the chances are that a massive transition is happening in your life. Time is of the essence, and you don’t have time to waste.

Thankfully, you don’t have to take this journey alone. With the help of a qualified resume service, you can ensure that not a moment goes to waste and that you are in the best possible situation to get the best results.

But are you someone that would genuinely benefit from an online resume service?

Here are six signs to look out for and consider:

Making a Drastic Career Change

Sometimes we decide that it’s time to make a complete change in our chosen career. While exciting, it can feel like learning to walk all over again while living in a foreign country in the middle of a busy intersection where you don’t know the language.

Having a team of resume advisors working with you can help you interpret and demystify the path into your new career and give you the edge in the eyes of employers as to your potential to be a valuable asset in their business and industry.

Undertaking a Middle-Age Transition

Employers are looking to hire the perfect balance between experience, potential upside, and value for money. Because of this, middle-aged professionals have the odds stacked against them before they even show up for the interview.

A resume service turns your resume into a weapon with the capacity to disarm and overcome any bias or objections an employer may have regarding your age. Having a resume that works for you before you step into the room puts you in the best possible position to close the deal during your interview.

You Are Not Getting Responses

This can be one of the most challenging things to encounter. Many will get discouraged, depressed even thinking that the industry they are pursuing has passed them by and left them in a sea of irrelevance.

The chances are good that this is not the case, but if you don’t have a team of professionals providing context, you will interpret the silence as rejection because of inadequacy. With technology, employers have access to hundreds of potential applicants within just a few hours. They sift through them at breakneck speed. Your resume needs to present you in a way that immediately triggers the reader that you are the answer to their search.

A professional will help you assess the most important things to your future employers, identify words and terminology that speak to this, and subtly intertwine calls to action which elicit them to reach out and set up the next phase of your interview.

You Have Been Turned Down After Interviews

Getting the dreaded rejection email isn’t always to do with the fact that you aren’t a good fit for the position. It isn’t about how you don’t interview well, couldn’t answer a question, or had bad breath.

The chances are good that the problem is with your resume. It might seem counterintuitive, given it was your resume that got you the formal interview in the first place. However, according to many professional resume writers, this is the common culprit for an unsuccessful formal interview.

Your resume outlines your skills and communicates your approach, methodology, and to some degree, your personality and drive. Interviewers build an image of you in their heads based on what they read. If your projected self (based on your resume) is not congruent with how you are in person, the dissonance can subconsciously unsettle the interviewer. The same phenomenon is on display when you watch an overdubbed film or when at karaoke exclaim, “Wow, their voice does not match how I thought they would sound.” Nothing is wrong, but it can cause tension in the interviewer.

When you have a sea of applicants to wade through, it’s enough of a deterrent for them to select someone else.

If this is happening to you, recruiting professional help is essential. It allows you a third set of expert eyes to ensure that your resume is congruent with your in-person persona. With their help, you can make sure that it hits just the right tone. Alignment translates into smoother interviews and more excellent rapport with the person across the table or zoom call.

You Have a Hard Time Communicating Your Value in a Concise Way

It is hard for most people to talk about their strengths and abilities effectively. Not wanting to appear arrogant, they tend to understate what they should be amplifying.

Another good test is the simple yet effective “elevator pitch.” Are you able to impactfully sum up your value in the time it takes to get from the lobby to the twelfth floor? Now review what you just communicated and ask yourself, “would I hire this person?”

If the answer is anything less than a resounding yes, it’s time to find some help. There is a way to appear humble yet not shy away from communicating the tremendous value you can bring to a team. A professional can help you word this in just the right way.

Unclear About Employer Priorities:

This plagues both professionals that are changing industries and those who are simply changing their place of employment.

When trying to get into a new industry, most professionals are entirely unsure what priorities their desired employers desire. They resort to highlighting generic things like a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude which translates as a lack of understanding of what the position entails and can be very unappealing to potential employers.

The beautiful thing about hiring a professional résumé service is that they approach the project from a perspective backed by hundreds and even thousands of winning resumes crafted for the same industry you are targeting.

However, it is those that are not changing industries, but just employers that can be most affected by this. They assume that they know the priorities that interviewers have when they begin crafting their résumé. However, this is based solely on their personal experience. Whether we like to admit it or not, we carry assumptions and conclusions based more on feeling than on the data.

A writing service will help you approach your resume, highlighting the right priorities, backed by solid data so that your past experience does not prevent you from your desired outcome.

Hopefully, this article has helped you identify potential signs that a professional résumé service would benefit you on your journey. Your time is valuable, especially in the midst of a significant transition. If you relate to any of these signs and would like to put yourself in the best possible position to succeed in your next season, please consider looking for a team of professionals that can walk you through this process.