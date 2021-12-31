Amotekun rescues 12 passengers, recovers N50m worth good on Akure-Ilesha road

About 12 passengers abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed kidnappers have been rescued by men of the joint Patrol team of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) known as Amotekun Corps while goods worth N50m were recovered along Akure-Ilesha road.

The victims who include the driver of the bus, his conductor and ten other passengers were travelling to Kaduna State, when the hoodlums stopped them along the highway and whisked them into the bush.

It was gathered that the men seized and took away the goods from the passengers while the bus driver and his conductor escaped from the scene to hide in the bush.

He, however, said men of the security outfit who were attracted by the gunshot raced to the scene and rescued all the victims.

Speaking on the development, the Ondo State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said men of the security outfit on patrol swung into action and engaged the hoodlums in gun duel but said the armed men ran away from the scene.

He said, “We got information of the operation that passengers travelling from Lagos were being robbed by armed men. When we got there, the driver of the J5 bus was no where to be found, but the robbers abandoned the bus and ran into the forest.

“We had to start combing the bush after rescuing the other members of the bus. We checked till the following day but some miles away from the location of the robbery attack, the driver and boy were found.

“At the end of the day, we were able to retrieve the hijacked goods. On our way back, we found another set of people in an 18-seater bus and also rescued them from another set of armed robbers.

“We have contacted the owner of the goods and in no time, his goods would be sent back to him in Kano State.

“This is part of Phase Seven of Operation Cleanup and we want to assure the people of the two states that anytime, any day, the road would be criminal free.

“I will want to generally remind you that this operation is specifically for the yuletide season after which we will go back to the round table with all the security agencies in the state to fashion out new strategy to combat crime.

“Then we will see how we could do better because the exercise has actually exposed the kind of criminal activities operating in the region. That is why I have no choice now, than to sustain the ongoing 24 hours patrol on the road and also within the town.

“You will find out that virtually every junction is being manned by Amotekun personnel, NSCDC officials and the police.This is to further ensure that the security of the state guaranteed as far as we are concerned.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…